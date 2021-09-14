Gears 6 and other new Xbox games leak in NVIDIA database

A full plate for Xbox game fans!

It appears that several new Xbox games have been leaked into the database from PC video card maker Nvidia. Projects include Gears 6 and new projects.

As reported by Windows Central, two new projects from Microsoft that have not yet been revealed were leaked through the GeForce Now database. Gears 6, a new game in the Gears of War franchise, is already being developed by The Coalition, and should receive news, such as the official revelation, soon.

The other project, the “Oxide“, is a new IP that has not yet been revealed by Microsoft, but it will be a simulation game based on city ​​building, as well as SimCity and Cities Skylines. Unfortunately, the leak didn’t point out the release date or the developer of the new IP, so all that’s left is to wait.

Other projects already announced also “leak” in the database. O “Project Holland” is currently the reboot in fable which is already being developed by Playground Games, “Project Typhoon” and the contraband, which is being developed by Avalanche Studios, and finally the “Project Woodstock” is related to Forza franchise games.

Remember that GeForce Now is the gaming service in streaming from Nvidia, that is, it seems that Microsoft is also interested in releasing its exclusive games in others cloud gaming services, not just on xCloud.

