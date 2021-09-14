Generation X surpasses millennials, as it is less hysterical about life – 13/09/2021 – João Pereira Coutinho

Will Generation X save the world? I’m talking about my generation, of course, born between 1965 and 1980. Columnist Hephzibah Anderson, on British Prospect, believes so.

In generational wars, we hear about baby boomers —who had all the privileges— and millennials —who demand all the privileges.

But forgotten, ignored, despised, is the Generation X that Douglas Coupland spoke of when he named the movement in his novel “Generation X: Tales for an Accelerated Culture” (or Generation X, Stories of an Accelerated Culture).

For Anderson, only X will be able to mediate the conflict between boomers and millennials. Also because it is the Xs that fuel this conflict: today, aged 40 or 50, they dominate the media and, with their incendiary articles, create tensions and resentments between grandparents and grandchildren. Time for reconciliation?

Poor Anderson. Reconciliation? She knows little about Generation X, despite declaring herself a member of the tribe.

I start with the basics: Douglas Coupland did not invent Generation X. Coupland was only inspired by the work of cultural historian Paul Fussell, the first to speak of a “category X” in “Class: A Guide Through the American Status System” (class, a guide to the American status system). It is a remarkable 1983 book that analyzes the class differences, from the most obvious to the most subtle, that persist in the United States.

“Category X” appears at the end, as the one that can overcome these class divisions by ignoring them completely. What defines the Xs is a desire for freedom, a taste for individuality, an indifference to the opinion of others that sometimes takes on impolite contours. In fact, parody (or irony) is the natural language of the X, always willing to lose a friend, but never a joke. That’s why the Xs have no peaceful relationship with parents or bosses, authority figures who deserve a hygienic distance.

For the rest, Fussell goes into detail and describes the X’s clothes (unpretentious and comfortable), cars (banal and invariably dirty), alcohol consumption (generous) and conversations (scholarly, verbose and, not infrequently, idle) .

The X’s are talking heads, not always well thinking, for whom the world doesn’t exist to be transformed—or reconciled. The simple expression “towards a better world” is provincial enough to be taken seriously.

The Xs don’t take anything seriously, including themselves. Contemporary phenomena such as the culture of cancellation, microaggression or the need for “safe spaces” would be unthinkable in the world of Generation X: the paternalism of these phenomena is poison for those who make autonomy a sacred value. The first time I read Paul Fussell I had the strangest feeling of looking at myself in the mirror. Yes, the concept of generation is vague and scientifically dubious.

But, in a few lines, I too recognized myself in that tribe, without pride or shame.

Certain passages, apparently banal, immediately won me over: the Xs prefer to stay wet than to wear a raincoat for the rain, wrote the author. And, in financial matters, it is not the lack of money that prevents them from behaving like aristocrats (ruined). What an image! What truth! And what a distance to past or future generations!

That sense of recognition would be reinforced shortly thereafter, watching the films the X began to produce about themselves: Cameron Crowe’s “Single Life”, Ben Stiller’s “Getting Real” and this masterpiece of dilettantism by name “Slacker”, signed by Richard Linklater.

Linklater’s later trilogy (“Before Dawn”, “Before Sunset” and “Before Midnight”) would reveal a dimension that Fussell missed. The Xs are the ultimate romantics. As in the Prefab Sprout song, they are still able to feast on a table of crumbs. Moral of the story?

Yes, a thousand times yes: the X’s narcissism, the solipsism that affects them, may not be healthy for a society. There are public causes that deserve attention — and the Xs have a certain deficit of political passion that sometimes slips into indifference and cynicism. But this indifference, in the right dose and in the right context, has a merit that Millennials and their followers lack, especially Generation Z born in the 21st century: it is less hysterical in the face of life’s dissonances. Live and let live is the motto of Generation X. Because a crumb feast can be better than a perfect dinner that never arrives.