Globo denies Tadeu Schmidt in place of Tiago Leifert

Tiago Leifert’s spot on “BBB 22” has not yet been filled and TV Globo denied having called Tadeu Schmidt, host of “Fantástico”, to take charge of the next season of the reality show after rumors began to circulate on social networks.

Wanted by UOL, the communication from the radio station in Rio de Janeiro informed that “the presentations of neither ‘BBB’ nor ‘The Voice Brasil’ in 2022 have yet been defined.”

Leifert announced his departure from TV Globo last Thursday (9). In a publication on social networks, he said that he will only present the next season of “The Voice Brasil”, until December 23rd.

The journalist joined the network in 2004 and has already directed programs such as “Central da Copa”, “Globo Esporte”, “The Voice Brasil” and “The Voice Kids Brasil”.

Since 2017, it presented the “Big Brother Brazil”. In June 2021, with Faustão’s departure, he took over TV Globo’s Sunday afternoons until the debut of Luciano Huck.

Options for “BBB 22”

Last week, the report from UOL found that at least two other names, in addition to Tadeu Schmidt, are being considered behind the scenes of the network to take over the main reality show in the country in 2022. They are: Marcos Mion and Ana Clara.

The hiring of Mion by Globo was praised by the public and critics. Anyone who watched Mion’s debut on “Caldeirão” could even see him on stage with Tiago Leifert, one of the guests on the program.

Already the presenter, digital influencer and ex-BBB conquered space on television after participating in “Big Brother” in 2018, passing by the now extinct “Video Show”.