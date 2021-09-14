Globo sets up war operation for A Fazenda 13 and messes with The Masked Singer · TV News

Globo mounted a war operation in its programming because of the premiere of A Fazenda 13 on Record this Tuesday (14). Empire will be stretched, and Secret Truths has been thrown into the dawn. With this, The Masked Singer Brasil with Ivete Sangalo will start at the latest time since its debut on the network, on August 10th.

The objective of guerrilla tactics, according to the TV news, is to minimize the impact of the debut of the reality show on the competitor. In 2020, the rural attraction beat Globo in Greater São Paulo in its complete average and threw The Voice Brasil into second place, something rare in the network’s programming in recent years.

Empire is the key to this dispute. Even far from being a champion in numbers, Aguinaldo Silva’s serial will be on the air from 9:30 pm to 11:00 pm. A similar strategy has only happened so far when SBT aired football matches during the soap opera time. Only in the Copa América final between Brazil and Argentina, on July 13, the saga of Commander José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) did not hold the lead.

Already the most affected by the change is the musical reality show. The Masked Singer Brasil will only go on air at 11 pm, already in direct dispute with the first day of the competitor’s rural program. It is the latest day of the start of Ivete Sangalo’s attraction since its debut — until then, the competition was in full swing at around 22:20.

Another production well harmed by guerrilla tactics is Secret Truths. Walcyr Carrasco’s telenovela only airs at dawn on Wednesday (15), at midnight, with 35 minutes duration. The series starring Angel (Camila Queiroz) has suffered from the strategies and has a hybrid schedule, starting at different times during the week.

Farm 13 will only face soap operas and reality shows

Profissão Reporter de Caco Barcellos will go live at 1:05 am. Finally, Jornal da Globo with Renata Lo Prete will start at 1:30 am – the latest day of the news on the grid in 2021. The last three programs should not face A Fazenda 13, which is estimated to last between 22:45 and 12:15.

Fazenda 13 will have Adriane Galisteu as presenter, its main novelty for this year. Most of the participants have already been revealed by Record. Among them are Nego do Borel, Liziane Gutierrez, Arcrebiano Araújo, Valentina Francavilla, Dayane Mello, MC Gui and Victor Pecoraro.