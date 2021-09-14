God of War for PC? GeForce Now leak suggests yes

O GeForce Now may have just leaked a list of exclusive titles from the Playstation that will have port for PRAÇA. This came from a user named Ighor July, who decided to use a hacked version of the client of GeForce Now for a list of all the games he’s prepared to handle.

O article on medium from Ighor was posted on the “Game Leaks and Rumors” reddit where PC gamers had a chance to analyze the results. When using an older version of the client GeForce Now (at the time he was giving full access to Steam games), Ighor hacked the client to download a list of all games theoretically available to developers. GeForce Now.

Ighor’s idea was to recover the games excluded from the GeForce Now, but it turns out he discovered something pretty interesting with it.

GeForce Now’s Ighor July Survey

The list includes PC games that are currently exclusive to Playstation and some games that have not yet been announced for any platform, console or PC.

Some of the big Playstation exclusives that were on the list include titles like God of War, return, demon souls, bloodborne, Ratchet & Clank, Sackboy: The Big Adventure and Spider-Man.

In addition, there were also lists for the collection Uncharted and Alan Wake Remastered, which have just been announced in the latest Playstation Showcase that took place this Wednesday (09).

God of War, GeForce Now | Ighor July Survey

Sony has already made it clear that it intends to bring Playstation games to PC in the near future, although future games do not yet have simultaneous releases like Xbox games. THE purchase from Nixxes earlier this year it was specifically to make it easier for Sony to make more of its library available on the PC, continuing the success of Horizon Zero Dawn.

Also listed in the lists are several non-Sony games, such as Earth Defense Force 6 and also some completely unannounced games like helldivers 2 and the rumors of remakes of GTA 3, vice city and San Andreas.

In addition, Ighor also discovered some apps listed, such as Photoshop, Dolphin Simulator, Origin and other clients.

Apps on GeForce Now | Ighor July Survey

the creator of SteamDB, Pavel Djundik, noted that this leak should be analyzed with caution, as this list could be just an internal list of the GeForce Now of what NVIDIA expects to come to Steam, not what has actually been confirmed for it.

It is worth remembering that in 2015 there was also a leak fur Steam Helpdesk, where some games were discovered that have already been confirmed (even if they were made after years) and where it was also found that Rise of the Tomb Raider would not be exclusive to Windows Store, besides also having had Person 4 Golden and even Half Life 3 listed.

Steam Database Logo

It is also important to note that this leak should not be taken as 100% right or 100% wrong. Some of the games and apps listed may just be NVIDIA tests or placeholders, and some projects have been canceled, among others.

If you are interested, here you can see a complete list of the leaks of the GeForce Now.