Google annihilates yet another discord musical bot

There are many Discord users who enjoy listening to music while chatting. One of the most used bots for this purpose, Groovy, was deactivated less than a month ago at the request of Google, as it used audios from the video platform in private chats. Now, it’s Rythm’s turn.

As published by The Verge, the musical bot Rythm will be closed forever on September 15th. The reason for this requirement from Google was exactly the same as when Groovy was shut down: the bot violates YouTube’s terms of service by taking advantage of the audio of videos that are available on the platform.

As of this writing, Rythm has been installed on more than 20 million Discord servers, ensuring access to at least 560 million users. By comparison, Groovy was slightly smaller and installed on 16 million servers.

The expectation, of course, is that all of Discord’s musical bots will eventually be taken down. Especially if they are using YouTube as a database, which has shown itself determined to end any chances of taking advantage of the platform.

You may be asking yourself, “but why does this bother Google so much?” Basically, the reason must be money. When audios from YouTube videos are played in Discord, according to GamesRadar, users aren’t impacted by advertising — and advertising is critical for YouTube to remain profitable.

If it weren’t for this little trick, the videos would normally earn money for YouTube, as they already do when we watch it on the platform. If videos fail to generate income for Google, it is natural that this will cause the company to take steps to avoid losses.

The future doesn’t look very promising for those who are attached to the famous musical bots. Strength, warriors.