Google Pixel 6 Pro: Benchmark reveals details of Tensor chip after rumors indicate phone specs

Update (13/09/2021) – EB

We’ve already seen several rumors about Pixel 6 Pro’s specs, which should have a QHD+ screen with fingerprint reader and support for 5G, and today Google’s next cell phone went through a benchmark test revealing some more details about it. Starting with the score, we have a record of 414 points in the single core test and 2074 in multiples.

In addition, the Geekbench factsheet reveals that the Pixel 6 Pro’s Tensor processor should operate in a 3-level configuration with two cores at 2.84GHz, plus two at 2.25GHz, and finally 4 cores at 1.80GHz. The smartphone should still have 12GB of RAM and use Android 12 as an operating system, which was expected. However, it’s worth remembering that Android 12 is still in beta, so it’s possible that the final version will improve the phone’s Geekbench score. Google Pixel 6 Pro is expected to be announced alongside Android 12 on October 19th.

Update (08/24/2021) – FM Google Pixel 6 Pro: New Rumor Reinforces QHD+ Screen, Fingerprint Reader Under Display, and 5G Support

O Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have ceased to be a classified project since before the official announcement of big tech. A series of leaks brought information about the Tensor, its custom chipset; 33W charging; and its limited availability. In the early hours of Tuesday (24), the senior vice president of Android, Chrome OS and Google Play, Hiroshi Lockheimer, shared (and removed the post shortly thereafter) screenshots with the supposed Pixel 6 Pro, enough material for reinforce some technical specifications of the new cell phone Of google.

Hiroshi Lockheimer apparently posted (and then deleted) a screenshot from what’s likely the Pixel 6 Pro (the image resolution was 1440×3200.) The phone is connected to Verizon 5G, likely the carrier’s sub-6GHz network. Also shown is the position of the UDFPS. H/T @jspring86az pic.twitter.com/Pessh7RvNV — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 24, 2021

Initially, the images have the resolution of 1440 by 3200 pixels, given consistent with the Quad HD+ resolution expected for the Pixel 6 Pro. You can see that the model is running a beta version of Android 12, lavishing the new Material You elements. The user interface displays a fingerprint icon, reinforcing that the smartphone will have a digital reader under the display to unlock the system. It is speculated that the model will also be able to offer facial unlock with its advanced camera system. Finally, when looking at the top of the screenshot, the indicator reveals that the supposed Pixel 6 Pro is connected to the 5G network of Verizon, one of the most used carriers in the United States.









It is noteworthy that the aforementioned specs are compatible with other phones — such as the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra — but considering that this is not the first time that a Google official has “accidentally” revealed or provoked the public’s curiosity with details previous, it is appropriate that we are looking at screenshots of the Pixel 6 Pro. Gigante das Buscas is already preparing the launch of the cell phone line without official forecast. After discontinuing production and marketing of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in the United States, the company reiterates that availability of the new generation is near, possibly hitting the market in mid-October.

Update (05/20/2021) – VC Supposed Google Pixel 6 Pro leaks with curved screen, periscope lens for powerful zoom and more After After last week’s important leak revealed the first design details of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, new information returns to detail with greater precision what will be the final format of the new smartphones from Google, which should return to the high-performance category. revealed by leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer in partnership with the Digit website, we have another glimpse of the Pixel 6 Pro with a band to house the rear cameras and two different colors: one above the band, in orange for greater emphasis, and another color below the band, now white, with the Google logo in the accent color.





The rendering published by Hemmerstoffer is even more accurate than the one revealed by FrontPageTech last week and shows us the duo’s most powerful smartphone with a slightly curved screen on the sides, something that can resemble the models in the Galaxy S21 line. In addition, we also see the three-camera set with another change: the presence of a periscope lens to offer lossless 5x zoom for closer proximity instead of just offering an ordinary telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.









Also according to information from Hemmerstoffer, the Pixel 6 Pro is said to measure 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm, making the model larger than the Pixel 4 XL and almost the same size as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, reinforcing Google’s focus on designing a more powerful device and thus getting back into the high-performance market. The Pixel 6 Pro is expected to offer wireless charging, an OLED screen to house the biometric sensor under the display, plus a dual speaker for stereo sound and, of course, high-focus photography with precision algorithms and the new factory-fitted Android 12 .





Update (5/17/2021) by LL Google Pixel 6 Pro can have quad camera with 50 MP Sony sensor and 8 MP periscope lens

Leaks about upcoming Google releases don’t stop, and expectations slowly grow as we get closer to Google I/O 2021 and Search Giants patents a camera phone under the screen. A few days ago, the leaker Jon Prosser released, in addition to a video with details about Android 12, supposed images of the design of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which apparently must be composed of a periscope lens for high quality zoom. Now, another leak points to the technical specifications of the cameras of the most powerful smartphone from Gigante de Buscas. According to leaker Yogesh, the Pixel 6 Pro will be equipped with a 50MP wide Sony sensor, an 8MP periscope lens with a 5x optical zoom.

Pixel 6 Pro PVT units have a new large Sony sensor perhaps 50MP, along with an 8MP periscope lens with 5X optical zoom, a wide-angle-lens and a color correction sensor. The optics seem to be final for now with mass production planned for late August — 𓆩Yogesh𓆪 (@heyitsyogesh) May 17, 2021

The quadruple camera setup can also have a wide-angle lens and a color correction sensor. O leaker also warns that this setup appears to be final for now, and that mass production is planned for late August. This leak, however, differs from what was revealed by Jon Prosser days ago. In the images, the Pixel 6 Pro features triple rather than quad camera setup. Also, in April of this year, other rumors pointed out that the novelty would feature a front camera with 4K filming capability and a main sensor from Samsung, not Sony.





Original text (05/14/2021) Google Pixel 6 Pro can use periscope lens for high quality zoom, reveal photos

After yesterday’s important leak, in which we saw what the final design of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro might be, new details began to emerge this Friday morning (14), revealing more details regarding the camera’s set of cameras. most powerful device. Photos posted on Twitter by user @mayurgadhiya6 reveal that Google may adopt three lenses on the Pixel 6 Pro’s back cover, reinforcing Jon Prosser’s leak information, but now giving details of the periscope lens, unique with a rectangular shape.





Its unique shape is due to the prism that needs to reflect the image to the lens and sensor, which are positioned upright across the width of the device. So, instead of stacked round lenses, the set needs to offer a greater distance between each lens to allow for a close-up zoom. In addition, we even see a small sensor to assist focus between the back cover flash and the periscope lens. This entire camera module will be positioned horizontally on the Pixel 6 Pro. Google is also working on Pixel 6, the smallest version of the duo that, for being more compact, will not offer the periscope lens, keeping only a main camera and a camera with an ultrawide lens.





