Government launches series of economic ‘goodies’ that could help Bolsonaro regain popularity

BRASÍLIA – Less than a week after Paulo Guedes was asked by Jair Bolsonaro, at a ministerial meeting, to present positive results in the economy, a series of measures to improve the so-called microeconomy — that is, that benefit specific groups, not the whole of society — begins to come out of the paper.

Others, like new lines of credit with reduced interest, will be introduced later this week. All have in common a strong popular appeal, which can help the government electorally in a scenario of worsening macroeconomic expectations.

On Sunday night, the government sanctioned the law that should more than double the number of beneficiaries of the social energy tariff program, which guarantees a discount of up to 65% on the electricity bill and exemption from the water scarcity banner.

On Monday, it increased the limits of Casa Verde and Amarela, for low-income families, and issued a provisional measure for Habite Seguro, a subsidized housing program for police officers. These measures have great impact for specific groups, at a time when Bolsonaro’s popularity declines.





With the high price of gas, 49-year-old Simone is forced to use firewood to cook in her backyard Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Vitória dos Santos Macedo, 21, was a street vendor on the beach. With the pandemic, it stopped working. Living with her husband in Vale dos Eucaliptos, in Senador de Vasconcelos, West Zone of Rio, their house has no running water, no stove, or refrigerator Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Simone Souza Bernardes, 49 years old. She and her children, Aline, 6, Marcos and Naiara, 15, live in the rural area of ​​Nova Iguaçu, Baixada Fluminense Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Data show that, with the impact of the fall in income during the pandemic, 14% of Brazilians who were not considered poor in 2019 are in this situation in 2021 Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo In the box where Simone is sitting, the few groceries they have for the family are stored, a little flour and beans Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Little Aline eats the crumbs of a cake Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Couple Gustavo Moura and Naomi da Silva, in the small room where they live in Jardim dos Eucaliptos, in Senador Vasconcellos. They are out of work and are expecting their first child Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Julio, who preferred not to show his face, was a lantern worker and lost his job in the pandemic. With family problems, he recently went to live on the street, sleeping in Praça Jardim do Méier, in the North Zone of Rio Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo

And they occur amid worsening economic expectations. The Focus Bulletin, compiled by the Central Bank from the financial market, released yesterday, shows that the forecast for GDP growth in 2022, an election year, dropped to 1.72%. A month ago, it was 2.04%.

The estimate for this year’s inflation reached 8%, more than double the center of the BC’s target of 3.75%. According to government sources, the worsening economic conditions were the main argument to convince Bolsonaro last Thursday to write a letter of retreat in relation to the attacks he made on the Judiciary in the undemocratic acts of Sete de Setembro.

cashier wants to lower interest

Other measures will come this week. Yesterday, the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, said, at an event at the Palácio do Planalto, that the bank will announce on Thursday a reduction in the interest rate for home financing – despite the basic interest rate ( Selic), currently at 5.25%, is on an upward trajectory due to inflation.

— Caixa will reduce interest rates. Not increasing the Selic? So Caixa, with the profit it never had, without stealing, will reduce the interest on its own house – he said.

Caixa should also announce, this week, what Guimarães has called “the world’s largest credit program”. According to government sources, loans would be offered, at low rates, to all 105 million Brazilians with an account at Caixa Tem. Many of them, however, only had a relationship with the bank during the pandemic, to receive emergency aid or make withdrawals from the FGTS.

In addition, pressure is increasing for the government to extend emergency aid, which is scheduled to end in October, for another two months. This is because Auxílio Brasil, a supercharged replacement for Bolsa Família, has not made progress in Congress so far, has no source of income in the Budget, nor even economic parameters.

One of the measures that should most affect the poorest classes, however, is already guaranteed: the expansion of the social energy tariff, which provides discounts from 10% to 65%, depending on the consumption range.





With the entry into force in 120 days, that is, already in 2022, the election year, the subsidy bill will be transferred to consumers in 2023.

The expansion of the social tariff from 12.2 million people to up to 25 million people will impact other energy consumers, since the benefit is funded with resources from the Energy Development Account (CDE), a fund formed from charges charged to all consumers.

In 2020, the CDE transferred R$21.67 billion, of which R$2.7 billion went to the social tariff.

This fund also covers actions such as universal access to energy programs, the cost of diesel generation in the North, in systems that are not interconnected, and benefits for, among others, coal and agricultural irrigation.

It is the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) that annually determines the amounts of these quotas, which will be paid to distributors and, consequently, passed on to consumers’ tariffs.

In practice, the new rule establishes that Brazilians who are on Bolsa Família and the Cadastro Único, or who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC), with income per capita less than half the minimum wage (currently equivalent to R$550) will be automatically included in the social tariff, without having to resort to energy companies.

Band has low consumption

Experts heard by GLOBO defend the measure. For them, there are other benefits that can be cut to offset this aid, such as subsidies for large consumers and for agriculture.

Author of the proposal, Deputy André Ferreira (PSC-PE) says that the idea for the project was born from the example of the city of Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE), where the city hall signed an agreement with the energy company to remove bureaucratic obstacles to include families in the social tariff.

— We haven’t changed anything in the law, we’ve just simplified it. It is a very large social gain for these needy families, at a time of unemployment and recession – he said.

Adriano Pires, director of the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure, points out that these families’ electricity consumption is so low that they would hardly enter into an energy rationing scheme.

— Expanding the access of those who are registered in social programs makes perfect sense. The consumption of these people is very low – Pires explained, saying he sees space for the review of benefits to industries and agricultural properties.

For the Brazilian Institute of Consumer Protection (Idec), the measure will not harm the country’s efforts to deal with the effects of the water crisis, as it will only come into force in 2022, when the situation is expected to be better.

And he stated that “in the current scenario of economic crisis, the resources saved with the electricity bill will certainly be used to cover other expenses in the domestic budget”.

Aneel was asked about the impacts of the measure, but did not respond until the end of this edition. (Geralda Doca and Jussara Soares collaborated)