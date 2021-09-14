Gracyanne Barbosa has a muscular body and talks about prejudice

Gracyanne Barbosa shared a click showing the defined body and commented on the prejudice that still suffers for being muscular.

“The choices I made for my life brought me countless results and helped me achieve much more than I imagined. Achievements that go far beyond muscles and butt in the back of the neck! These choices taught me to have discipline, patience, to understand what time is, what it means to renounce and many other things. It showed me who Gracyanne Barbosa is, the one who was often unworthy, judged, prejudiced, he heard not many, but he used all of this as an impulse, towards everything he always believed in”, she began.

+ Gracyanne Barbosa talks about lifestyle: ‘Being muscular is an option’

+ Gracyanne Barbosa praises Lula’s legs and challenges Bolsonaro

+ Gracyanne Barbosa shows off in a bikini on pole dance and muscles impress

“Is being muscular still weird? For some, yes, but for me, it’s really strange in the middle of 2021, in the midst of a pandemic, to see/feel that many people need to learn what empathy and respect are. Being muscular is an option, respecting the other’s choice is an obligation of each one. I’m from the group, who is happy with the achievements of others and respects what each one chooses for their own lives, and you? Be happy! Believe in you more! We are together”, concluded the muse.

See too

+Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, reveals that she had surgery on her vagina



+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Schumacher’s wife and son talk about ex-pilot’s health

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds 2-year-old son dead with a note on his side when he gets home



+ Quick and easy peanut pave recipe for the weekend



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach