Grazi Massafera enjoys single life on vacation in Paris

Grazi Massafera used his Instagram profile to share some photos of him enjoying Paris, the capital of France, showing photos at the Eiffel Tower. Single, the actress recently ended her relationship with Caio Castro.

The relationship of the famous came to an end at the end of August after two years. With the shared photos, Grazi received comments from some famous. Among them, presenter Angelica celebrated the artist’s new phase. “Beautiful, light and loose”, commented the famous wife of Luciano Huck.

Grazi’s clicks received over 800,000 likes. The famous also gained comments from internet users. “Wonderful,” commented a follower. “Gatona”, admired another internet user. “She devastates her”, highlighted another fan, among several comments.

Despite Grazi’s breakup, another couple remains united. This is the case of Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira, who emerged in a new moment of romance. Recently, the samba dancer commented on his lover’s dress on social media, driving fans crazy.

