Grêmio launches third shirt for the 2021 season; see photos | Guild

On Tuesday, Grêmio launched a new version of the third shirt for the 2021 season. The product was released one day before the club’s 118th anniversary.

The shirt will be marketed from Thursday in classic and athlete model. Prices will be R$ 279 and R$ 399, respectively.

The uniform features two shades of blue, white letters and black details on the collar and sleeves. According to Umbro, Grêmio’s sports equipment supplier, the shield is pixelated and developed with diamond shapes. The aim is to demonstrate that each diamond represents a fan or a fan.

On the inside of the shirt, in the half moon of the collar, there is an art that portrays the fans in a moment of celebration at the stadium.

Even with the celebration of Grêmio’s anniversary, the new uniform will not be used in the return match of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo, at Maracanã. The debut is scheduled for the match against Sport, at the Arena, on October 3rd, by Brasileirão.

