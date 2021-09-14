Grêmio makes another attempt at STJD to bar public in game with Fla

Grêmio is preparing a new measure to try to bar the presence of the public in the game against Flamengo, at Maracanã, for the Copa do Brasil. Today (13), the club from Rio Grande do Sul decided to join with the piece and began drafting the so-called guarantee warrant of the club’s very personal order.

It is the second action to try to prevent fans from entering Maracanã. On Friday, 17 clubs from Brasileirão filed a request for reconsideration of the injunction granted by the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) in favor of Flamengo.

The information of the order guarantee warrant was disclosed by journalist Marcelo Salzano and confirmed to the UOL Sport by the Grêmio board.

Grêmio’s idea is that the order guarantee warrant is analyzed throughout Tuesday (14), the eve of the second match with Flamengo, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

The club from Rio Grande do Sul supports the thesis that with the presence of fans, Flamengo will hurt the isonomy and technical balance of the dispute between the clubs, since the first leg, in Porto Alegre, took place without a public.

Last week, the Grêmio board threatened not to take the field for the match against Fla. On Friday, in addition to the request with the other clubs, Grêmio made a formal consultation with the CBF about the start of ticket sales by Flamengo. On Sunday, the tone of the summit on whether or not to take the field changed. Felipão is already working with the formation of a team with holders being preserved.