Grêmio should save some holders against Fla for the Copa do Brasil

Grêmio has already changed the tone about entering the field or not against Flamengo, but it works with another important position on the eve of the duel for the Copa do Brasil. The tendency is for Luiz Felipe Scolari to preserve at least some starters in the second match of the tournament’s quarterfinals. Today (13), the idea is to use a mixed team on Wednesday (15).

Flamengo and Grêmio play at Maracanã after Renato Gaúcho’s team applied 4-0 in Porto Alegre. The match on Wednesday (15) is marked by controversy outside the field about the release of public presence in the stands.

The idea of ​​a different team had already been indicated by Felipão on Sunday (12), after the 2-0 victory against Ceará.

“The planning for Flamengo has already started. We’ve already thought. We’re going to try to put into practice this week an idea that comes from the coaching staff together with the direction, due to the very bad result we had here, and our position in the Brazilian Championship. Let’s go. study in detail how to do it,” said Scolari.

Behind the scenes, the tone is lighter. The team will not be completely reserve, at least this is the idea of ​​the moment. But some players will be preserved. Rafinha, a former Flamengo, is one of the names that can be spared. Brenno, a starter before Felipão’s arrival at Grêmio and a reserve since returning from the Tokyo Olympics, should have a chance to play to heat up the dispute for the title of goalkeeper.

After facing Flamengo, will Grêmio face the? Flamengo. On Sunday, the team from Rio Grande do Sul returns to Rio de Janeiro to play for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. Then yes, with a full team, except for Pedro Geromel, who has a fractured right toe.