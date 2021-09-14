Haiti Prime Minister investigated for involvement in the death of former president Jovenel Moise | World

The country’s chief prosecutor, Bedford Claude, invited Henry on Friday (10) to a meeting on the investigation, which would be held this Tuesday (14), as the prime minister spoke to one of the main suspects in the case a few hours after the murder.

Henry was invited, not summoned, because legally a prime minister can only testify in Haiti if the president gives permission — a post that has been vacant since Moise was killed.

According to the Reuters news agency, Claude asked the judge who oversees the investigation that the prime minister be included as a suspect in the process and forbid him from leaving the country.

Soldiers guard the coffin of Jovenel Moise, the assassinated president of Haiti, during the official funeral

Under the invitation, Henry had several phone calls with Joseph Felix Badio, who worked at the Haitian Ministry of Justice and authorities say he played a key role in the murder. He’s on the run.

Claude claims that two of the calls took place at 4:03 am and 4:20 am on July 7, a few hours after the crime, and evidence shows that Badio was in the vicinity of the president’s home when the calls were made..

In the midst of the investigation, Haiti’s Justice Minister Rockefeller Vincent sent a stern letter to the head of the National Police demanding that he immediately increase the security of Claude, who had received “significant and disturbing” threats in recent days.

‘Distraction Maneuvers’

On Saturday (11), the Haitian prime minister said that “distraction maneuvers, to create confusion and prevent the justice from doing its work calmly, will not be approved”.

“The real culprits, the intellectual authors and the sponsors of the heinous murder of President Jovenel Moise will be found, brought to justice and punished for their crime,” said Ariel Henry.

Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry speaks at a press conference in Port-au-Prince after the earthquake that hit Haiti

According to the Associated Press news agency, the prime minister had previously told local radio that he knew Badio and defended him, saying he did not believe he was involved in the crime..

Badio was director of the anti-corruption unit of the Haitian Ministry of Justice. He joined the unit in 2013, but was fired in May after “serious violations” of ethical rules (which were not revealed at the time).

On Monday (13), the Haitian Citizen Protection Office published a video demanding the resignation of the prime minister.

“The prime minister cannot remain in office without cleaning up these dark areas,” said attorney Renan Hédouville, who heads the cabinet. “You must eliminate all these suspicions.”

Hédouville also stated that Henry should appear before the Prosecutor’s Office, as requested, and asked the international community to stop supporting him.

crime investigation

Forty-eight people, including 18 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian origin, were arrested as part of the investigations. about the murder of Moise, who was gunned down in his home without any of his security personnel being harmed.

Last month, a Haitian judge appointed to oversee the investigation into Moise’s murder resigned, citing personal reasons, after one of his assistants died in unclear circumstances.. A new judge was appointed to take his place.

Then-Haiti President Jovenel Moise walks with First Lady Martine Moise and the country's interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, on May 18, 2021, during a ceremony marking the 218th anniversary of the creation of the Haitian flag. Moise was gunned down at home on July 7, 2021, and the First Lady was shot.