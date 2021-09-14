Hamilton buys a table and invites young black designers

It is not new that Lewis Hamilton is attentive to racial issues. At MET Gala 2021 it was no different. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion driver bought a table at the world’s hottest fashion event and invited young black designers. The party takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, USA.

“For me tonight, I’m hosting a table…I’ve brought four amazing and talented black designers. Let’s extol beauty, excellence and talent,” said the pilot in an interview with Vogue.

In addition to Hamilton, other sportsmen were present at the MET Gala 2021. Serena Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka are some of the standout names this year. See the looks of athletes at the event.

This year’s Met Gala theme is: “In America: A Fashion Lexicon” to celebrate American fashion. Political and social movements were some of the reasons why Andrew Bolton, responsible for the curatorship, and collaborator Wendy Yu, chose to address this issue, in order to portray the changes caused in the identity of local costumes.

The event, in 2021, is hosted by actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and poet Amanda Gorman.