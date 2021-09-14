Hard to get a Uber or 99? Drivers explain cancellations and difficulties

Dissatisfaction with race cancellations has increased among hitchhiking app users in recent months. One of the reasons is the high price of fuel, as on some trips, the driver is having a loss in finding the passenger and taking him to the destination. By the way, those who usually order in supermarkets in Curitiba, have noticed the difficulty in getting a car.

On social networks, it is not difficult to find complaints from people all over Brazil about the topic. To understand the reasons that are leading drivers to cancel some trips, just get into a vehicle and start the conversation. The subject is taken naturally, as the escalation of the price at the pumps reflects on everyone’s daily lives. In 2021 alone, gasoline rose by 51%, and in the capital of Paraná, on average, a liter of gasoline is sold at R$ 5.69.

Jeferson Garcia, 38, reports that unfortunately it is necessary to analyze all the questions to start a race. Safety, time, traffic and the value of fuel need to be put at the tip of the pencil so as not to lose out at the end of the day. “Depending on the distance, the driver avoids the race, because it doesn’t pay. I’ll give you an example. I go out to pick up the user at a distance of 3 km and his journey is 2 km. It’s a loss for sure, because I have a whole cost that nobody looks at”, said Jeferson, who has been using the application for five months and spends an average of R$100 per day at gas stations.

In conversations that the report of Parana Tribune had with six drivers, both from Uber and from 99, a dissatisfaction was noticed when the order occurs in supermarkets. One of the drivers who asked not to have their name published, reported that people usually go on foot to shop and, on their way home, with heavy bags, they place the order through the app. “It’s a problem that we have to face, because in some cases the trip is very short and we have to carry the groceries inside the house. During this period, we lost good races and if we refuse to help the user, we receive a low grade that harms performance”, vented a driver.

Driver’s punishment

Uber and 99, the main hitchhiking apps in Brazil, have similar policies to punish drivers who frequently cancel trips. According to Paulo Sérgio de Lima, 38, a representative of the drivers registered on the platforms, there is an acceptance rate that cannot be less than 50% on Sunday evenings. “There is a punishment for the driver who can be expelled. If it is below 50% on Sunday, on Monday you cannot work. If he stays for 3 consecutive weeks, the driver is suspended for 3 days, then 7 and can be kicked out of the application if he gets a low acceptance rate”, commented Paulo Sérgio.

In a statement, Uber reinforced that partner drivers are independent professionals and, like users, can cancel trips when they deem necessary. “Very excessive unjustified cancellations, repeated or for fraud purposes, constitute a violation of the Community Code and the Terms of Use, as they hinder the proper functioning of the platform and impair the experience of other drivers and users. We have our own teams and technologies that constantly review trips and cancellations to identify suspected violations and, if proven, ban the accounts involved”, replied the Uber platform, which also reinforced the existence of benefit programs, in which the driver earns up to 20 % cashback refueling your car at Ipiranga gas stations.

As for 99, it also emphasizes that drivers are free to choose their working hours and races, but there is a limit to cancel without charge.

Earnings readjustment

The platforms promise to improve the rate passed on to drivers, without increasing the price to the user. 99 clarifies that it readjusted the earnings of partner drivers, taking into account the negative impact of the increase in fuel on the category. The action was adopted in a staggered manner in 20 metropolitan regions across the country after thousands of tests and analyses.

“The objective is to maintain the balance of the platform, allowing the population to also continue to have access to a means of transport that is financially viable, safe and efficient. The studies continue and the gain readjustments for drivers should continue expanding to other cities in the coming months. It is important to highlight that the readjustment of the transfer to partner drivers, between 10 to 25%, will be subsidized by 99”, says the note.

About the driver readjustment, Uber informed that it studies for Curitiba and Metropolitan Region a better valuation in the next days between readjustment in the races of 10% to 25%.

