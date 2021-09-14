If the pre-fight atmosphere between Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz was hot, after the confrontation between them it seems that all enmity remained inside the ring. After the Brazilian knocked out his opponent last Saturday (11), still in the first round, in a duel under the rules of professional boxing, the two sealed peace with a gesture of ‘Spider’ that moved the American.

Through social networks, Ortiz thanked the fact that Anderson Silva gave his ticket back to Los Angeles (USA), the city where he lives, for the American’s wife to stay by his side.

The former fighter of the UFC, who before the fight fired provocations at the Brazilian, this time changed the tone of his rival and exalted his posture.

“I’m on the plane now back to Los Angeles. I think the best thing Anderson Silva has ever done for me and I’m so grateful was that he gave Amber his first class ticket so she could sit next to me. The flight was messed up, I think this company is a mess, and Anderson gave his seat to Amber”.

“Anderson Silva, you are the man. I thank you so much. An amazing man. Nothing but respect, even after our fight (laughs). Thanks, Anderson. You have my respect forever”, said the former light heavyweight champion (93 kg) of Ultimate.

Tito Ortiz, 46, stood out in the UFC, won the company’s light heavyweight title (93 kg) in 2000 and defended the belt on five occasions.

The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’s main MMA triumphs were over Chael Sonnen, Chuck Liddell, Evan Tanner, Forrest Griffin, Guy Mezger, Ken Shamrock (three times), Ryan Bader, Vitor Belfort and Wanderlei Silva.

His last victory in combat sports came in 2019, when he submitted Alberto ‘El Patrón’, a former WWE member.