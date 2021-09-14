Hawk Archer | Series will finally deal with Clint Barton’s deafness

the series of Archer hawk finally released its first trailer. The series that will be expected to reach the Disney+ in November this year will be turned to the character of Jeremy Renner which names the title. Renner is considered one of the original Avengers, but he has never found his own way to stand out in Marvel productions, unlike his co-stars. The series is ready to take a deep dive into the origins of Clint Barton, at the same time, it will adapt elements from various stories of the archer in the pages of Marvel Comics.

During Marvel Studios’ initial announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019, it was clear that the series would deal with some elements from the Matt Fraction and David Aja comics. In them, the main focus is precisely on the relationship between Barton and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), something that should really happen in the series, as indicated in the trailer. Meanwhile, another point in the plot of the series of magazines that still needs to be explored is Gavião Arqueiro’s hearing loss.

For those of you who don’t know, Barton began losing his hearing in 1983 when a sonic arrowhead exploded in his left side. Clint Barton’s hearing loss was confirmed in the first trailer for Gavião Arqueiro, released today.

The first trailer showed that Clint Barton is wearing a hearing aid, as we can see above. The Avenger lost part of his hearing at some point after Avengers: Ultimatum, something that is expected to be shown in production.

Clint Barton’s hearing loss was never addressed in the MCU, but during Gavião Arqueiro’s trajectory in the comics, his deafness gained several different origins. The first one was in 1983, in a confrontation with the villain Fogo Cruzado. Deafness has already been reversed a few times, only to happen again in a new edition.

The series by Matt Fraction and David Aja established deafness as a fundamental part of the story of Gavião Arqueiro and as it will serve as the basis for the series, it makes sense to be addressed in the production. It has already been confirmed that Barton will not be the only deaf character in Gavião Arqueiro, due to the presence of Maya Lopez as Echo, played by Alaqua Cox. As the two characters are likely to cross paths at some point, there is a strong chance that this fight happen.