Hawk Archer | Series will “soft reboot” with King of Crime, rumor says

‎According to information from journalist Lizzie Hill, from The Cosmic Circus, Vincent D’Onofrio will actually have a cameo in ‘Archer hawk‘, returning to the role of the King of Crime. However, this is not the same version seen in the series of Netflix.

“It is true. Vincent D’Onofrio is returning to his role as the King of Crime, this time in the Marvel Film Universe. However, it won’t be identical to the version you remember from the Netflix era.” explained.

Hill claims that this is a soft reboot (something already expected), while the villain “remains huge and in charge of the New York underworld.”

The same approach should be taken with Charlie Cox in the movie ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘, where the actor is speculated as Matt Murdock.

“Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you to an unexpected escape during the festive season by revealing an official trailer and poster for Gavião Arqueiro, a new series set in New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: to return to his family for Christmas. Possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a figure from Barton’s past threatens far more than the festive spirit.”

Jonathan Igla (Mad Men, Pitch) is the main producer and responsible for the script, while Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood (Troop Zero), and Rhys Thomas (Comrade Detective) take care of the direction.

the cast brings Jeremy Renner like Clint Barton, Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee) as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga (Summoning of Evil) as Eleanor Bishop, Florence Pugh (Black Widow) as Yelena Belova, Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul) as Swordsman, and alaqua cox as Eco.

‘Gavião Arqueiro’ premieres on November 24th on Disney+.