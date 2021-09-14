Hawk Archer | Will the King of Crime be in the series? Actor feeds rumors

Vincent D’Onofrio sparked rumors that he will appear in the series Archer hawk as the King of Crime, his villainous role in demolisher. On Twitter, the actor posted a cryptic poem shortly after the release of the trailer for Hawk, yesterday morning (13), and then like in several posts suggesting his return to the MCU.

D’Onofrio’s abstract poem was about a dog and its expression of doubt about the future. Some fans interpreted these lines as a reference to Lucky the Pizza Dog, canine character from the comics who will make his debut in the series.

The portrayal of D’Onofrio as the King of Crime was one of the most praised elements of demolisher, and he would be the first actor of the Marvel/Netflix phase to return to the MCU if participating in Archer hawk confirm yourself.

the plot of Archer hawk will accompany Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) teaching newcomer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to be a hero without superpowers, just like him. In addition to the two actors, it is worth remembering that Florence Pugh is also confirmed in the cast, and her participation in the series is suggested in the Black Widow post-credits scene.

The series should be between six and eight episodes, and will be written and produced by Jonathan Igla, in mad men. This will be MCU’s fourth live-action series on the Disney+, as the studio released this year WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

the debut of Archer hawk is scheduled for November 24th.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main pop culture news (t.me/omelete).