HBO Max launches ‘The Suicide Squad’ with Karol Conká as Amanda Waller

Yesterday, September 12th, the DC universe’s most dangerous supervillain team finally arrived for HBO Max subscribers in The Suicide Squad.

To announce the film’s arrival, the platform teamed up with rapper, singer and songwriter Karol Conká, in a promotional video. Check it out below:

The Suicide Squad is playing in theaters.

Welcome to Hell – also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the US. Where the worst supervillains are kept and where they’ll do anything to get out – even joining the super-secret and super-dark Task Force X.

The do-or-die task of today? Assemble a collection of villains, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Rat Slayer 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s crazy favorite Harlequin. Then arm them heavily and throw them (literally) on the remote island of Corto Maltese, teeming with enemies.

Regarding the original feature, the cast will have the returns of Viola Davis like Amanda Waller, joel kinnaman like Rick Flagg, jai courtney as Captain Boomerang and Margot Robbie like Harlequin.

In the case of newcomers, we have Idris Elba as Bloodthirsty, John Cena as Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi as a thinker, Nathan Fillion as OCD, Alice Braga like Solsoria, Michael Rooker like Sage, sean gunn as weasel, Storm Reid like Tyla, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher II, David Dastmalchian like little ball and Sylvester Stallone like King Shark.