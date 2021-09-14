HBO Max releases hilarious trailer with Karol Conká

Her tongue is a whip!

The Suicide Squad was successful bringing together the most charismatic anti-heroes in the DC Comics. Soon, to publicize the film’s arrival to the national catalog of HBO Max, Warner decided to name the most charismatic anti-heroine in the BBB 21 to introduce this team: the Karol Conka.

the service of streaming released a video called The Mamacita Cut in their official networks where Karol Conká introduces each member of Task Force X with his Brazilian way.

She may not wear the pride anymore, but her jokes are still sharp, with subtle references to her massive participation in Big Brother Brasil and to Brazilian culture. Check out:

Remember that this was not the singer’s first collaboration with this feature. Anyone watching the scene at the bar La Gatita Amable you can hear the music playing in the background “Who has Play“, a collaboration of Karol Conlá, Drika Barbosa and Gloria Groove.

Yesterday it was the turn of the Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior, who interprets the Rat hunting 2, to interact with the Brazilian public. In your Twitter, she encouraged the audience to watch the film, sharing a fan post that warned of the release on streaming.

What did you think of The Suicide Squad? And from Mamacita Cut? Be sure to comment!

The Suicide Squad is already available in the catalog of HBO Max no additional cost.

