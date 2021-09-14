Hot Screen today (13/9) will show the movie ‘Storm: Planet In Fury’

Today’s Hot Screen, Monday, 13/09/21, will show the film “Storm: Planet in Fury”, after Secret Truths, at 23 hours and 15 minutes (Brasilia time). The cast features Gerard Butler and Jim Sturgess. The original total length of the feature is 109 minutes.

What’s the Hot Screen movie today?

Globo is going to show on Tela Quente today the film “Storm: Planet in Fury”, which tells the story of the increasingly frequent occurrence of climatic events capable of threatening the existence of humanity, causing an extensive network of satellites to be created. around the entire planet, in order to control the climate itself. Nicknamed the “dutch boy”, this system built from the cooperation of 17 countries is coordinated by engineer Jake Lawson. After years of dedication, he is removed from the role due to political issues and, in his place, his younger brother, Max, is named.

Three years later, when the coordination of the “Dutch Boy” is about to be transferred from the United States to the UN, punctual failures cause a heavy snowfall in the middle of the desert in Afghanistan and extremely high temperatures in Hong Kong, which kill hundreds of people. Jake is then summoned to find out what is going on and, sent to the international station, unravels a huge conspiracy, while at the same time having to leave behind the friction that exists with Max.

More information about the movie

Geostorm Original Title

Cast Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Alexandra Maria Lara

American nationality

Genre Science Fiction

Director: Dean Devlin

Release date (cinemas): October 20, 2017

Ticket Office (Gross in US): $33.4 million

Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures

Watch the Hot Screen movie trailer today