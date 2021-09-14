How Manchester United may have made Pogba change his mind about exit; Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG follow their eyes

According to the website The athletic, the midfielder Paul Pogba, who was determined to leave the Manchester United at the end of his contract, in June 2022, he is increasingly changing his mind.

The vehicle points out that the return of Cristiano Ronaldo Old Trafford and the stunning re-release of Portuguese, which wrote down a doublet right away in the 4-1 rout over Newcastle, last Saturday, made the French reconsider his position.

Pogba returns to the field with United for the Premier League next Sunday, at 10 am (GMT), against the West Ham, with transmission by ESPN on Star+.

“The way Ronaldo marked his return, as well as the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, gave hope to the fans of red devils that a new period of glory in your history is to come. That optimism inevitably came to players, and on Saturday it had a huge effect on Pogba’s ideas about his future,” the vehicle pointed out.

“The recent events have had a profound effect on Pogba, and now there is a feeling behind the scenes at the club that the possibility of the athlete going with the ‘Red Devils’ has become a real possibility,” he added.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to Cristiano’s show, the French midfielder was decisive in the rout over the magpies, since he gave two assists: one for Bruno Fernandes and another for Lingard.

O The Athletic points out that Pogba is in the final months of his contract and so far, there has been no “significant progress” in talks about his renewal.

However, the picture could change soon, as the world champions with France are excited about the club’s prospects after signings in the last window.

O site points out, however, that other European football giants are keeping an eye on his hiring for free in 2022, and businessman Mino Raiola’s cell phone continues to receive many messages.

The vehicle claims that PSG, Real Madrid and youth they still dream of the midfielder, despite knowing that now they will also have to fight the “Cristiano Ronaldo effect” in Pogba’s mind.