How to include beer in the diet without risk of getting fat

Brazil is the third country that consumes the most beer in the world. Despite its popular taste, the drink doesn’t have a good reputation when it comes to diet and share the feelings of those who are running against the scales. If that’s a problem for you, there are ways to include it on the menu without risk of getting fat.

“Drinking beer doesn’t mean you will automatically crash your journey to lose weight,” says the nutritionist Tracy Lockwood in an interview with “Women’s Health” magazine. According to the expert, so that there is no harm to the diet, it is necessary to maintain moderation in consumption and, if possible, include the drink as part of your quota of calories.

Avoid drinking beer every day, plan for it. Excess can increase the risk of abdominal fat (visceral fat), a great ally of health problems such as metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

It is common to accompany the drink with snacks and this is another important point of attention for those who want to lose weight. According to Tracy Lockwood, beer makes the body crave fried foods that are rich in carbohydrates, which are not the best options for the diet. She advises not to drink on an empty stomach and opt for healthier snacks such as vegetables, meat, vegetables and fruits.

“Opt for those with a minor alcoholic content, because the more alcohol, the more calories”, reinforces the nutritionist. Normally, single malt beers have fewer calories, but the ideal is to pay attention to the nutritional table. THE Michelob Ultra It is a good option, as it has 46% less calories than regular beers, as well as a lower carbohydrate content.

The ideal is to look for a professional, who will be able to evaluate you and combine the drink with your diet, without compromising your daily calories and your goals.

