Hurricane Nicholas hits Texas with threat of flooding – News

Hurricane Nicholas touched ground in the US state of Texas in the early morning of Tuesday (14) and threatens to cause dangerous rains and flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Nicholas, who gained strength from a category 1 hurricane, has 120 km/hour winds, with stronger gusts, and is expected to cause up to 45 cm of rain in the Houston area, according to the weather service.

“Nicholas touches the ground along the coast of Texas,” the NHC reported in the latest bulletin, released at 5:30 am GMT (2:30 am EDT).

Nicholas “is bringing heavy rains, intense winds and cyclonic storms to areas of the central and north coast of Texas,” indicated the NHC in the previous bulletin.

“The rains can produce considerable flash floods,” he added.

Just before touching the ground, the eye of the hurricane was 30 km southeast of Matagorda on the Gulf of Mexico. The location is just a few miles from Houston, the largest city in Texas.

According to the predicted trajectory, the eye of Hurricane Nicholas “should travel over the far southeast of Texas on Tuesday and early Wednesday hours, and pass through southwest Louisiana later on Wednesday.”

The NHC has also issued a cyclonic storm warning for much of the Gulf coast, meaning that “there is a danger of fatal flooding from rising water levels moving inland from the coast.”

“This is a life-threatening situation,” the Center said, asking people in the region to “take all necessary measures to protect life and property from flooding and other potentially dangerous conditions.”

Sylvester Turner, mayor of Houston – a city hit hard by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 – said the government is on high alert.

Authorities installed barricades, activated an emergency management center in Houston, and urged residents to take precautions.

The imminent arrival of the storm caused the cancellation of many flights at airports in the Houston area. The city’s port navigation channel was also closed.

Schools suspended classes on Monday afternoon across the storm-affected region and will remain closed on Tuesday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott urged the state’s residents to abide by local authority guidelines.

“It is up to all Texans who are on the path of this storm to take precautions, follow the authorities’ instructions and remain vigilant,” it said in a statement.