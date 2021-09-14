I have chronic reflux and I live coughing or clearing my throat. Is it related? – 14/09/2021

Yes. Cough is a very common symptom of reflux. It can happen due to two factors: when the aspiration of gastric acid occurs, or when the liquid enters the esophagus. When it is associated with the disease, it usually lasts for more than two months and is accompanied by typical symptoms, which are heartburn, also known as heartburn, which is a burning sensation in the middle of the chest, and regurgitation.

Gastroesophageal reflux is a very common problem and is characterized by the return of stomach contents, which are generally acidic, into the esophagus, causing mucosal damage and symptoms. This is due to the loss of strength in the lower esophageal sphincter, which does not close properly. This muscle band acts as a barrier for the passage of gastric contents into the esophagus. When this barrier is not intact, what is inside the stomach returns much more easily, which causes inflammation in the esophageal mucosa. Chronic reflux, on the other hand, occurs when gastric contents cause frequent symptoms and complications that affect the patient’s well-being.

For symptoms, including coughing, to decrease, the ideal is to follow the treatment correctly. Therapy involves non-pharmacological and pharmacological measures. In the first case, the main point is lifestyle change. The person should avoid cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, bulky meals and some foods such as citrus fruits, tomato sauce, spicy foods, chocolate, coffee, fats, mint, mint and fizzy drinks. For patients with nocturnal symptoms, raising the head of the bed by 15 cm can help, in addition to avoiding lying down for 2-3 hours after meals.

Pharmacological treatment, on the other hand, involves the use of drugs that reduce the acidity of the gastric juice and other drugs that increase gastric emptying. All this with the aim of alleviating reflux symptoms, healing lesions and preventing relapses and complications.

Following therapy correctly reduces symptoms but does not cure completely. Therefore, the importance of not leaving the treatment aside. Studies suggest at least three months of anti-reflux therapy. In addition to other factors that also need to be controlled, such as smoking, rhinitis, asthma and sleep disorders.

Sources: Heltia Pinto, gastroenterologist, endoscopist and physician at the endoscopy service of the HUWC-UFC (Walter Cantídio University Hospital of the Federal University of Ceará), which is part of the Ebserh Network (Brazilian Company of Hospital Services) and Lívia Caprara Lionço, Physician at the Department of Gastroenterology and Digestive System Surgery at Hospital Moinhos de Vento, in Porto Alegre.

What are your main questions about the health of the body and mind? Send an email to [email protected] Every week, the best experts respond here on Live well.