‘I hope they never come to me again’

Evaristo Costa, 44-year-old presenter and journalist, once again commented on his departure from CNN Brasil. On the 3rd, Evaristo announced his resignation and stated that he learned of the resignation when he returned from vacation, watching the network’s commercial break.

When answering questions from netizens in the Instagram story, the journalist denied that he had received an apology or a retraction from CNN:

For the disrespectful way they treated me? They haven’t recanted and are trying to justify saying that I misrepresented my resignation. And I sincerely hope they will never speak to me again. Evaristo Costa

The presenter still ranked his indignation with the network: “With 0 not indignant and 10 maximum indignation, my answer is 10. It was a pleasure and an even greater displeasure”.

The journalist said that he had received messages of support from fellow CNN presenters, reporters and directors, and again criticized the station’s stance in his dismissal:

They could claim whatever they wanted, it’s their right to fire. What no company can do with the right employees is stab in the back and disrespectfully. What does one do with all. Evaristo Costa

Evaristo said that he now intends to dedicate himself to a sabbatical period, he said he had already received three job offers, he did not rule out a return to TV Globo, saying he left the Rio station “with the doors open to return”.

The journalist even joked about the possibility of taking over “BBB 22”, which remains without a presenter after the announcement that Tiago Leifert will leave TV Globo.