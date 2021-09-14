In celebration of its 50 years, Unimed São Carlos pays tribute to former presidents

Physicians and former presidents were present and honored – Credit: Disclosure

On the morning of Monday, September 13, Unimed São Carlos held, in celebration of its 50 years, a solemn session to honor the former presidents, the current president and the three employees with the longest time in the cooperative.

Physicians and former presidents, Jayme Vicente de Luca, term from 1971 to 1972, Guilherme Cleber Marconi, term from 1978 to 1988 and 2010 to 2013, Luiz Roberto Dib M. Duarte, term from 1988 to 1990 and 1994 to 2010, José Eduardo Ungari, term from 1990 to 1992 and Dr. José Carlos Bailone, term from 1992 to 1994; the collaborators Adriana Aparecida Trofino, who has been an employee for 33 years, Esmarilda Lopes de Felipe Verdério, an employee for 30 years, and Elisabete Calônego de Barros, an employee for 29 years. The current Executive Board, composed of the President, Daniel Canedo, Vice President, Ivan Linjardi, Administrative Director, Humberto Rizzoli, Financial Director, Gustavo Paro and Director of Medical and Hospital Costs, Carlos F. Erbolato Melo, also participated and paid tributes .

The ceremony began with the opening of current president Daniel Canedo, also honored on the occasion, who highlighted the important participation of those present in building a successful cooperative. Afterwards, the former president, Guilherme Cleber Marconi, described in detail a little about the history of the cooperative and its importance for the city and region. Afterwards, the homage plaques were delivered to the former presidents, to the current president and to the collaborators. “It was a moment of great emotion. Physicians and collaborators who wrote and who still write the 50-year history of Unimed São Carlos were gathered together”, said Canedo.

