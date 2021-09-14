‘In the Times of the Emperor’: Pilar will catch Samuel and Luísa together | come around

Pilar has been jealous of the proximity between Jorge/Samuel and Luísa. and a terrible coincidence will leave the girl with even more suspicions that there is something more than friendship between them.

Review the scene where Pilar is jealous of Jorge/Samuel:

Pilar is jealous of the friendship between Samuel and Luísa

To try to prevent Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) from catching Pedro and Luísa kissing, Jorge/Samuel tells the lovers that it’s time to take a break from making out.

“The Empress is coming here. She saw you!”, warns the musician.

Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes) helps Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) and Pedro II (Selton Mello) in 'Nos Tempos do Imperador'

Review the scene in which Jorge/Samuel keeps a secret about Pedro and Luísa’s affair:

Luísa asks Samuel to keep his romance with Pedro a secret

the Emperor manages to hide, but who will give the blatant It’s Pilar, who thinks it’s very strange to see the groom close to the Countess with the makeup all smudged! 😬

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) catches Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in 'Nos Tempos do Imperador'

And now? How will Jorge/Samuel explain that this is not what the bride is thinking? 😨

