‘In the Times of the Emperor’: Pilar will catch Samuel and Luísa together | come around

Pilar has been jealous of the proximity between Jorge/Samuel and Luísa. and a terrible coincidence will leave the girl with even more suspicions that there is something more than friendship between them.
Pilar is jealous of the friendship between Samuel and Luísa
To try to prevent Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) from catching Pedro and Luísa kissing, Jorge/Samuel tells the lovers that it’s time to take a break from making out.
“The Empress is coming here. She saw you!”, warns the musician.
Luísa asks Samuel to keep his romance with Pedro a secret
the Emperor manages to hide, but who will give the blatant It’s Pilar, who thinks it’s very strange to see the groom close to the Countess with the makeup all smudged! 😬
And now? How will Jorge/Samuel explain that this is not what the bride is thinking? 😨
14 set
Tuesday
Pilar gives up her scholarship. Eudoro tells Tonico that Dolores will meet the princesses. Germana is sick with Licurgo’s food for the opening of the casino. Teresa and Luísa do not understand Pilar’s decision to stay in Brazil. Eudoro confronts Pilar at the opening of the casino. Pedro goes after Luisa, and Samuel warns them about Teresa. Pilar catches Samuel with Luísa and wonders how close the two are.
