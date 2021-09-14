Inês Brasil is invited to visit the headquarters of ‘A Fazenda’, but is expelled | Television



Inês Brasil is expelled from ‘A Fazenda’ – Internet Reproduction

Inês Brasil is expelled from ‘A Fazenda’Internet Playback

Published 14/09/2021 08:51

Rio – Inês Brasil made a fun appearance in the premiere of “A Fazenda”, on Record, this Monday night. Invited to visit the headquarters of the reality show, Inês arrived in Itapecerica da Serra, in the interior of São Paulo, all produced and animated. In the skit, she interacted with the animals and was grateful for the opportunity to be there.

But the singer’s passage to “Fazenda” was brief. As a joke, she ended up being expelled from the place by a security guard. Still, she continued to be grateful for the opportunity. Netizens, however, were not at all happy with the “expulsion” of Inês.

“Carelli, please put Inês Brasil on farm 14, please!!!”, said a person on social media. “If there is one person who should join A Fazenda, it is Inês Brasil, she deserved a lot,” said another viewer. “Can you change MC Gui for Inês Brasil?”, asked a person.