Inês Brasil participates in a game and is expelled

For several years now, a large part of the public on social networks has asked for Inês Brasil to be part of a reality show. Last night, everyone had a “taste” of how the singer and influencer’s participation in “A Fazenda 2021” (RecordTV) would be.

During the premiere of the program, which revealed the names of MC Gui and Tiago Pirilo in this year’s cast and started the dispute for “Paiol”, which put four influencers to compete for a spot in the season, a sketch was shown in which Inês Brasil appears being invited to visit the place where the reality show takes place.