Inflation in the US slows in August and comes below consensus By Investing.com

By Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com – US CPI inflation rose 0.3% in August, below the consensus of 0.4% and the previous reading of 0.5%.

On an annual basis, the indicator accumulated an increase of 5.3%, in line with market expectations and below the July reading of 5.4%.

The monthly and annual basis rose 0.1% and 4%, respectively, against a consensus of 0.3% and 4.2%.

Market reaction

The zero losses and operates stable after the release of the data, while it started to be quoted at R$ 5.2008, low of 0.26% after starting the day at a high.

In the US, the Wall Street futures indices came out of stability marked by a slight drop to a high of around 0.35% for , and .

The resumption of risk in the financial market comes with the reinforcement of the concept that stimuli based on the evolution of the labor market will be withdrawn, as reinforced by the chairman of the institution at the Annual Symposium at the end of August. With inflation slowing, the possibility of withdrawing stimulus before the Fed’s employment target reaches pre-pandemic levels diminishes.