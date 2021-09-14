Inter scores early, wins Sport and keeps searching for the Libertadores zone – 13/09/2021

Internacional beat Sport 1-0, today (13), on Ilha do Retiro, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Nationals. Thanks to Patrick’s goal, Colorado continued its quest for the qualifying zone to the next Libertadores.

The team from Rio Grande do Sul now has 26 points, is ninth and three points behind the last one in the group that would compete in the most important club competition on the continent next season.

The Pernambuco natives, with 17 points, are in the penultimate position in the classification.

Sport’s next game will be on Saturday, against Atlético-MG, away from home. Inter will host Fortaleza, on Sunday, in Beira-Rio.

It went well: Patrick is important again

Patrick became important again for Colorado. Early in the game, he scored the goal that opened the scoring, in addition to repeating good dribbles and actions on the left.

Bad: André misses on Inter’s goal

Patrick’s goal was born in a retake in the offensive field that was born exactly in an André’s pass error. When trying to find a partner, he lost to Lindoso.

Edenilson returns from selection in another role

Edenilson returned from the Brazilian team and changed roles. If before leaving for Tite’s team he was playing open on the right, with the absence of Dourado, he was moved to the center, forming a pair of defensive midfielders with Lindoso. His advances were supported by the help of Mauricio and the performance was solid.

The Sport Game: Many Mistakes and Few Chances

Sport ran into many technical errors. Back on the scoreboard since the beginning of the game, the team from Pernambuco even tried to build and bring together players from André and Mikael, but made many mistakes in passes or throws. Without great opportunities, the arrivals were limited to crossings or conclusions from afar.

Inter’s game: Early goal makes the team comfortable

Inter opened the scoring after three minutes of play. And after that it was comfortable. Used to playing closed and betting on a quick counterattack, Diego Aguirre’s team started to defend Daniel’s goal and exploit the speed of players like Edenilson, Caio Vidal and Yuri Alberto. Colorado was the one who commanded the game’s actions during practically every game, regardless of whether they created opportunities or not.

DATASHEET

SPORT 0 X 1 INTERNATIONAL

Date: 09/13/2021 (Monday)

Local: Ilha do Retiro stadium, in Recife (PE)

Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro

Helpers: Nailton Júnior and Rafael Trombeta

VAR: Marcio Henrique Gois

Yellow cards: Sander, Gustavo Florentín, Hayner, André, Marcão (SPO); Yuri Alberto (INT)

goals: Patrick, Inter, at 3 minutes into the first half;

SPORT

Mailson; Hayner, Sabino (Paulinho), Rafael Thyere and Sander; Chico, Marcão, Zé Welison (Tréllez) and Everton Felipe (Everaldo); Mikael and André (Thiago Neves).

Technician: Gustavo Florentín.

INTER

Daniel; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Lindoso, Edenilson, Caio Vidal (Guerrero), Mauricio (Johnny) and Patrick; Yuri Alberto (Hector).

Technician: Diego Aguirre.