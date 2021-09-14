Internet doesn’t forgive Kim Kardashian’s unusual look at the Met Gala 2021 and showers memes; come and see! | famous

After a wonderful night of Met Gala , held this Monday, 13/9, there is a question in the air: what was the concept behind the look of Kim Kardashian ? Dressed by the Spanish brand Balenciaga, she was definitely one of the ones that drew the most attention, even covered from head to toe, without even showing her eyes!

Is it meme shower you want?

Without a shadow of a doubt, the internet wouldn’t let this somewhat unusual look go by without making a little meme, right? Gshow has separated some for you to have fun!

There were even those who reproduced the socialite’s look! 😂

we already understand everything! The look was a tribute to Harry Potter…

I’m sure when you saw Kim Kardashian arriving at the Met Gala, you asked yourself: “how the hell is she seeing?”

That way, everyone can reproduce this look at home and rock at night, huh. 👀

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West?

All kidding aside, Kim really was the center of attention and caused by arriving at the dance with this look. She appeared accompanied by a man that everyone was sure was her ex-husband, Kanye West.

In fact, who was next to the celebrity was Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, the brand responsible for the look.

And it’s not the first time…

Although unusual, it’s not the first time Kris Jenner’s daughter appears with an all-black look covering her face.

Fans speculate that this is the concept behind some upcoming release, or a form of release of Kanye West’s new album, “Donda“, whose album cover is just a black screen. What do you think?

✨ Find out what happened at the Met Gala 2021 ✨

