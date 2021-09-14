iOS 14.8: iPhone Update Fixes Pegasus Spyware Crash

This Monday (13), Apple released updates for its operating systems. iOS 14.8, iPadOS 14.8, macOS Big Sur 11.6 and watchOS 7.6.2 can now be downloaded by users. The recommendation is that the update, which fixes critical security flaws, be installed on compatible devices as soon as possible.

The main flaw fixed by the company concerns CoreGraphics, discovered by researchers from Citizen Lab. From the vulnerability called “ForcedEntry”, found in the device of a Saudi activist, the activity of the spy malware Pegasus, from the Israeli group NSO, was identified.

According to CitizenLab, the malware even exploited a flaw in Apple’s iMessage messaging service. Another flaw fixed by Apple is in WebKit, which allowed to execute malicious code.

Updates arrive one day before the announcement event scheduled for Tuesday (14). Apple is expected to introduce the new iPhone 13 line of cell phones, the new Apple Watch Series 7 and the third generation of AirPods wireless headphones. It is expected that, already tomorrow, Apple will give more details of future updates, such as iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8, for example.