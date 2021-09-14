iPhone 13 Launch: How to Watch the Apple Event Live | Cell phone

The launch of the new iPhone 13 is scheduled for this Tuesday (14) from 2 pm, when Apple starts a special event directly from the headquarters in California, in the United States. Fans of the brand will be able to watch the keynote live on a variety of apps and platforms. At least prices for the North American market must also be presented.

The iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also expected to complete the cell phone lineup. The keynote will still be able to launch the Apple Watch Series 7 and reveal the arrival date of the iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 systems.

Viewing the Apple Event on YouTube

The launch ceremony for the new iPhone will be broadcast on Apple’s official YouTube channel for any user, and can be accessed on a computer, mobile phone or smart TV. The broadcast page is now available (youtube.com/watch?v=EvGOlAkLSLw) and shows a countdown to the start of the event. Users can also create an alert to be notified the moment the presentation starts.

Launching iPhone 2021: How to Watch on iPhone, Mac, iPad, or Apple TV

The event will also be broadcast on the Apple TV app, available on iOS or tvOS devices. To find the broadcast, simply locate the “Apple Events” tab once the broadcast is available. There is also the possibility to use the search tool to search for the term “Apple Events”. Then, just select this Tuesday’s ceremony and press “Play”.

How to watch the Apple event from your computer

As with previous events, the iPhone launch will be broadcast live via a special page on the Apple website (apple.com/br/apple-events). Users can watch the ceremony in browsers such as Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Safari on macOS. It is also possible to watch using the same browsers on the cell phone.

What to expect from releases

The California Streaming event – ​​From California to the world, in Portuguese – should reveal the four new models that will succeed the iPhone 12 line. According to rumors, the devices may have a lower notch, increased storage to up to 1 TB, depending on of the model, the return of the Touch ID, which can be added on the screen or even on the Power button, as it already exists on the iPad Air, as well as new cameras and an emergency connection via satellite.

As in 2020, the models must come without charger or headphones in the box. They must also have 5G internet support.

