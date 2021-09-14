iPhone 13: New images show smaller notch and diagonal cameras

The proximity of the official unveiling of the new iPhone 13 has caused more and more information about the product to be released. This Tuesday morning (14), hours before the Apple event, new leaked photos give a clearer idea of ​​how the smartphone will be.

Among the details, it is possible to note that the device will probably even have the rear cameras diagonally, as the photos of the covers released yesterday (13) suggest. Also, you can notice the rectangular notch with the rounded edges on the display.

As has been speculated, the iPhone 13 should look very similar to the iPhone 12. Among the differences, however, is the notch, which appears to be much smaller on the device that will be released. In other unofficial leaked images, new cases for the cell phone are shown and also the possible lock screen, which among the news may (finally) show the percentage of the battery. Check out the photos below.

Apple’s presentation on the new iPhone 13 will be held today at 2:00 pm (Eastern Time). In addition to the smartphone, Apple must present devices such as the AirPods 3 and the Apple Watch Series 7.

O TechWorld will cover the broadcast and will tell you about all the details shown by Apple.