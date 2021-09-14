Irmão remembers the foundation of Garotos de Ouro, alongside Airton Machado; RS artists mourn singer’s death | Rio Grande do Sul

Relatives and artists from Rio Grande do Sul lamented the death of 62-year-old singer Airton Machado, from the traditionalist group Golden boys . Born in Cruz Alta, in the northwest of the state, the musician suffered a bus accident in Águas Mornas, in Greater Florianópolis (SC), in the early hours of this Monday (13).

The artist’s brother, fellow musician Delonir “Neno” Machado, recalled his early career alongside Airton and two other brothers in the 1970s.

“Four brothers, Airton, Ivonir, Amilton and Delonir, started as Os Irmãos Machadinho, which later became Garotos de Ouro. Unfortunately, his trajectory ended with this accident”, he commented.

“It’s a very difficult moment, a moment when words become small next to the pain and feeling of a great leader of fandangueira music from Rio Grande do Sul”, commented the musician and presenter of the Creole Shed, gives RBS TV, Grandson Fagundes.

Former singer of Garotos de Ouro, singer Luiz Cláudio highlighted that several artists were released by Airton.

“Airton gave opportunities to several artists, several artists started there. It’s a serious loss and the sadness, the longing and the memories of the good things, the good songs that Airton put on his fandangueira harmonica remain,” he said.

The same memory was made by the musicians of Tchê Guri, who said they had received support from Airton Machado at the beginning of their career.

“Airton Machado opened the doors to the professional world of music for Tchê Guri. We will always be grateful for the look, the support, the learning of this great artist,” stated the group.

Airton Machado, 62 years old, was one of the founders of the band

In a statement, the group Tchê Garotos stated that the music lost “one of the mainstays of music and dances in Rio Grande do Sul”. Singer Marcelo do Tchê said that Airton’s brand is “immortal”.

“This gray and rainy Monday brought immense sadness to the music of Rio Grande do Sul. My friend and hiking partner, Airton Machado, from the Garotos de Ouro group, went to play dances in heaven,” he lamented.

Airton Machado, from the Garotos de Ouro group, during a presentation on RBS TV

Grupo Karisma treated Machado as a “reference” of gaucho music, offering solidarity to family and fans. On social media, Albino Manique, from the group Os Mirins, expressed his regret at the artist’s death.

“Rest in peace, friend and companion Airton Machado,” he said.

Politicians such as senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS), federal deputy Pompeo de Mattos (PDT-RS) and state deputy from Rio Grande do Sul Ernani Polo (PP) also lamented the artist’s death. The City Hall of Cruz Alta, the singer’s birthplace, published a note of regret and decreed official use of three days.

Note from the City Hall of Cruz Alta, decreeing official mourning for the death of Airton Machado

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the musician was driving the vehicle, which left the track and collided with a bank of stones in a curve, at km 44.2 of the BR-282, at around 1:40 am.

The singer’s companion, Renata da Rosa, 32, was injured and was taken to the Regional Hospital of São José, in the same region. According to the band’s partner, Dhianine Alves, the woman’s health status is stable and she can be discharged this Monday.

The wake and cremation of the body will be held in the city of Içara, in Santa Catarina.