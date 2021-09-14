Is it worth upgrading from iPhone 11 to iPhone 12? Check – 14/09/2021

With the imminent arrival of a new Apple smartphone on the market, many consumers are already thinking about upgrading their devices. However, for those who bought the iPhone 11 back in 2019, is it worth making a switch to the iPhone 12, released last year?

To answer this question, Tilt compared the technical sheet of the models and highlights the characteristics of each one and who wins in each category. But be warned: this may not be a good time to buy an Apple smartphone. The launch of the iPhone 13 (name not yet confirmed), scheduled to take place today, could lower the price of previous generations. So, if you can, wait a few more days.

iPhone 11: 150.9mm x 75.7mm x 8.3mm and 194 grams

iPhone 12: 146.9mm x 71.5mm x 7.4mm and 164 grams

The iPhone 11 follows the design pattern released by Apple on iPhone X on the front. It has small curved edges and a rectangular notch at the top to house the selfie camera and facial recognition sensors. It is sold in black, green, yellow, purple, red or white.

Its design is similar to the iPhone XR, its predecessor. The difference between them is on the rear, as this duel model comes with two main cameras in a raised square.

The iPhone 12 has a more rectangular look — reminiscent of the iPhone 4, 5 and iPad Pro. Even with the same screen size compared to the iPhone 11, the phone is a little smaller and less heavy.

The device was also more resistant to water and dust, lasting for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 6 meters. It is available in black, white, red, green, blue and purple.

Verdict: Because it’s lighter, a little smaller and has improved water and dust resistance, we chose the iPhone 12.

iPhone 11: 6.1 inches (15.49 cm), IPS LCD, HD+ resolution (1,792 x 828 pixels) and 60 Hz

iPhone 12: 6.1 inches (15.49 cm), Super Retina XDR OLED, Full HD+ resolution (2,532 x 1,170 pixels) and 60 Hz

Despite keeping the same size, Apple decided to improve the resolution among the analyzed models. It went from HD+ to Full HD+. This means there are more pixels (screen dot) on the iPhone 12, giving more definition to the images and a greater sense of immersion.

Another change was in the display technology, which moved from LCD liquid crystals to Oled’s screen, which has organic diodes. Tilt explained here the difference between them. But in summary, Oled technology has high levels of contrast, more realistic colors and helps to save battery power.

Verdict: For having a better resolution and betting on Oled technology, which has been standard among top-of-the-line models, we’re also here with the iPhone 12

iPhone 11: 3,110 mAh

iPhone 12: 2,815 mAh

A crucial point of Apple devices is the battery, which in the 2020 version had the lowest energy storage capacity. And although the Cupertino company has promised a similar duration to its predecessor, the iPhone 12 has fallen short, according to post-launch analysis.

In tests on the site Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 11 ran 11 hours and 16 minutes. The 12 lasted 10 hours and 23 minutes on 4G and only 8 hours and 25 minutes on 5G.

Verdict: An easy victory for the iPhone 11, which can leave you up to three hours more away from the socket.

iPhone 11: rear (12MP main and wide-angle) and front (12MP) dual camera

iPhone 12: rear (12MP main and wide-angle) and front (12MP) dual camera

Main

At first glance, it might not look like it, but there were some important changes to the iPhone 12’s camera. One of them is that the main lens was changed from an aperture of f/1.8 to f/1.6. And what does that mean? That it can capture more light, resulting in sharper photos. It doesn’t mean that images taken with the iPhone 11 look bad. Considering the market, the camera still produces very good pictures.

One advantage of iPhone cameras is that Apple invests heavily in software. With this, improvements in photo processing are often also adopted in some generations of old iPhone. Of course it won’t work 100% like the newer phone, but it means a longer lifetime in terms of image quality for those looking to invest in devices from previous years.

But there is a big change between one generation and another of the analyzed phones: on the iPhone 12 all lenses have night mode. In other words, you can take pictures with the main lens and with the wide angle in low light environments. The iPhone 11 only had this mode available on the main lens.

Verdict: With night mode available on all lenses, the iPhone 12 wins this category.

Front

Selfie cameras are technically the same, even in their construction. However, only on the iPhone 12 you can take photos with the front lens with night mode turned on.

Verdict: For the same reason as above, iPhone 12 wins here.

iPhone 11: A13 Bionic (2.65GHz, hexa-core), 4GB RAM memory; available with 64, 128 and 256 GB of storage

iPhone 12: A14 Bionic (3.1GHz, hexa-core), 4GB RAM memory; available with 64, 128 and 256 GB of storage

The A14 Bionic is considered the beginning of a new era of chip technology as it was the first in the world with 5 nanometer technology. This means, in short, more advanced performance, better energy efficiency and the potential for better functioning with artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

The adoption of this technology in cell phones is important because, more and more, the devices have greater processing power without depending on internet connection. Obviously, this result is reflected in benchmark tests, which measure the processor’s efficiency.

On Antutu, the iPhone 12 scored more than 704,000 points. The iPhone 11 had a score of 602 thousand. In the multi-core test (when all eight cores are stressed at the same time) of the Geekbench 5, the 2020 model scored 3,832 points against 3,970 points for the 2019 phone.

In the single-core test (when only one of the processor’s eight cores is subjected to heavy tasks), it was 1,570 points for the iPhone 12 against 1,304 points for the iPhone 11.

Verdict: As it is considered a milestone in the industry and it performs better in tests, we chose iPhone 12

One of the novelties for the iPhone 12 line was the support for the high-speed mobile internet network, the 5G — which officially does not exist in Brazil on a large scale, there is only a preview of the technology in some cities. Therefore, it is a device that can only be used to its full potential in the future.

Another new thing from Apple was the removal of EarPods headphones and plug adapters from the box. This would be a clear “advantage” for the iPhone 11, but the model was also affected by Apple’s policy and, since 2020, it is no longer sold in official stores with accessories in the box.

Verdict: Draw. The iPhone 12 that has 5G connectivity, but it still costs more. If you want to save, it’s worth investing in the iPhone 11 considering the above item.

iPhone 11: R$ 5,699.00 (64 GB, in the official store) – from R$ 3,999 (cash in retail stores)

iPhone 12: R$ 6,999.00 (64 GB, in the official store) – from R$ 4,949.10 (in cash at retail stores)

Before buying an iPhone it is always important to think about cost-effectiveness. For example, if night mode doesn’t make a difference to you and 5G connectivity isn’t attractive, it’s worth investing in the iPhone 11. Even though it’s a 2019 phone, it’s still great and its processor can handle the activities of the phone. day to day with tranquility.

At the same time, if you can afford the price difference between them, the iPhone 12 is clearly a more advanced model than its predecessor. As you noticed, he won almost all the questions analyzed.

With a new iPhone coming, it’s worth waiting to see if the price of the two phones will go down in retail stores. Last year, the value of the iPhone 11 became more expensive at Apple’s official store after the launch of the iPhone 12. The reason was price adjustment. The company did not go into details, but the rise in the dollar may have played a role.