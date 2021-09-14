Isla mocks Flamengo fans’ criticisms on the networks: ‘Time to retire’

Right-back Mauricio Isla, from Flamengo and of the Chilean national team, it is not living its best phase in the Rio de Janeiro club. Without shining in recent matches, the 33-year-old athlete has been dealing with criticism from the fans, who ask for the young Matheuzinho as a starter. Through a publication on a social network, the Chilean reacted by mocking the strong demands he has suffered.

In a publication on the page ‘Rompiendo Redes Chile’, in the Instagram, there is a post that says: ‘The love is over. Flamengo fans ask for Isla’s departure from the starting lineup due to her low performance shown in the Chilean national team’.

Isla himself wrote in the comments: ‘It’s time to retire’, with celebratory emojis. Criticism of the full-back intensified even after Flamengo’s victory over the palm trees, at Allianz Parque, by 3-1, since Isla was ‘swallowed’ by Wesley, forward of the São Paulo team, mainly in the goal of Verdão.

Isla is 33 years old and joined the club in August 2020 to fill the vacancy left by Rafinha. Even with Flamengo’s constant achievements, the Chilean did not fall into the favor of the fans and a good part of the fans has asked for the entry of the boy Matheuzinho as a starter. The Chilean has a contract until December 22 with Rubro-Negro.