Jake Paul ‘approves’ fight with Anderson Silva, but destroys Vitor Belfort: ‘Dopated and shameful’

Last Saturday, Vitor Belfort defeated Evander Holyfield by knockout, got excited and went out distributing promises for a possible fight with Jake Paul. This Monday, the youtuber replied, he said that he is thinking more about a fight with Anderson Silva and he blew the Brazilian off.

“It was crazy, everything that happened. It seemed like Triller’s desperation to make Vitor provoke me, it felt like hunting for fame. This guy has been in my DMs since 2017 begging for a fight. He was at the Ohio State game in the American football final at the college, he was in the stands with his son, his son came to ask me for a picture and he was sitting there looking, kind of pissed off, and I was thinking “what’s going on” until I asked. He said “do you recognize me?” and, out of respect, I just said “you look familiar” and he said it was Vitor Belfort. He spent 5 minutes trying to sell the idea that we should fight and I was just “dude, I want to see the game, please leave me in peace, old man. Since then he’s been obsessed with the idea of ​​fighting me, it’s kind of embarrassing,” Jake Paul said in an interview with the show The MMA Hour.

Afterwards, the youtuber went on to detonate the former UFC champion. “It’s a little ridiculous, I know I have better opponents. Vitor is not such a big name, he’s not even bigger than Tyron Woodley. I’m trying to get bigger with every fight, have more challenges. Vitor is much easier than Tyron, he’s much older. He’s on drugs, but it’s not something that cheers me up. The money would cheer me up, if they put that money in an account to prove they have it, then the conversation could start. But it’s a fight not enough close to the 10 they want to arrange for me these days.”

In the same event that Belfort knocked out Holyfield, Anderson Silva knocked out Tito Ortiz and won his second straight fight in professional boxing. Jake Paul said that a fight with Spider “interests him”, but he also didn’t spare words when talking about the Brazilian.

“I think Anderson would be a great fight. He’s a legend in the sport, he has great movement, a lot of strength. I would love to. I have nothing but respect for him, I was a fan of his when I started to see him. It would be nice to get in the ring and see him that happens, but there’s the fact that he’s 46 or 48, so I’d like him to go through several tests to see if he’s really okay. I wouldn’t like a m** like Vitor x Holyfield. He looked good against these guys. older like Tito Ortiz and Julio Cezar Chavez Jr, but I’m different, I’m sorry,” he said.

“I would hurt him a lot and I wouldn’t want to beat the old man. People are always looking for excuses for my fights so it would be more like “Jake Paul fighting someone old and retired.” But it could be interesting if he passes the tests. our teams are talking a little, we’ll see,” he concluded.