Jô returns to training, and Corinthians continues with six absences

The Corinthians squad reappeared today (13) at CT Joaquim Grava after the 1-1 draw with Atlético-GO. The novelty of the day was the return of the center forward Jô, freed from weekend commitments to take care of private matters. However, coach Sylvinho could not count on seven names from the Alvinegro squad in this morning’s activity.

By determination of Anvisa, attacking midfielder Willian is in quarantine and is unable to train. Midfielders Luan and Renato Augusto continue with muscle pain and were in physiotherapy along with lateral Fagner who suffered a contracture in his neck. The boy Adson is in the process of transition, while Roni awaits diagnosis from the medical department after suffering trauma to his right knee. Finally, Ruan Oliveira is undergoing treatment and should no longer play this season.

Filled with embezzlement and with the holders performing regenerative exercises inside the CT Joaquim Grava, coach Sylvinho had a reduced quorum on the pitch, although he received Jô’s return to training. According to information released by the Corinthians press office, the athletes performed a job of exchanging passes and then fighting on a reduced field.

The Corinthians squad gets off on Tuesday and returns to training on Wednesday morning. The club’s next commitment in the season takes place on Sunday (19), against América-MG, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel will be played at Neo Química Arena.