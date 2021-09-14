Joseph comes to Egypt as a slave, and God makes him king; find out how it will be · TV news

The life of Joseph (Juliano Laham) will turn upside down again as soon as he sets foot in Egypt in Genesis. The Hebrew will land in the Pharaoh’s kingdom as a slave, but will manage the fertile lands of the Nile alongside Sheshi (Fernando Pavão). After all, God is going to make him the Egyptian governor-general in Record’s biblical novel.

The son of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) was cowardly sold as a servant by the brothers themselves in the serials of Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro. He also suffered several physical punishments at the hands of Issad (Ricardo Dantas), who will humiliate him yet again by forcefully shaving his hair.

Suffering will come to an end as soon as God illuminates Potiphar (Val Perré) in the scenes that will be shown from this Tuesday (14). “I know the plans I have. Plans of peace and not of evil,” will say the almighty, who will use the Egyptian general to protect his chosen one in foreign lands and bring him closer to meeting the pharaoh.

The military will be intrigued to come across José among Issad’s other prisoners. “What an honor to have the commander interested in my merchandise! This one you need to acquire. It’s a rare piece. He knows how to read, write, calculate and create instruments to make the work easier. In addition, he learns anything very quickly”, will amend the bad guy -character.

Potiphar won’t think twice about buying Juliano Laham’s character to keep Neferíades (Dandara Albuquerque) company, who complains so much about his overtime at the palace. “For you, I do it for forty shekels of silver. You won’t find another slave who knows how to read at that price,” the merchant will encourage.

What happens to Joseph in Egypt?

The general won’t even bargain the price of José, who will be blown away when he is finally untied and treated with kindness by his new master. “I wouldn’t do that. The slave is skittish,” Issad will snipe, as he’s lashed out in the eyes of the army chief for his meddling.

Potiphar will even turn his back, but Issad will summon him once more. “Tell your wife that the slave is a descendant of Abraham [Zécarlos Machado]. She’ll be glad to know,” the rogue will fire, knowing that Nepheriades is also an Ismaili — and will turn the young man’s life into hell.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

