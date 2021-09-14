Joshua puts José Alfredo’s plan at risk and generates distrust

Since you faked his death, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) started to count on the support of Joshua (Roberto Birindelli) whenever you need to meet with Maria Isis (Maria Ruy Barbosa). To avoid exposure, it is the driver who goes after the nymphet to warn her boss of his desire to see her.

In the next chapters of the novel Empire, currently unhidden by TV Globo, this ends up generating distrust. Joshua goes to the restaurant of Claudio (José Mayer) and asks to speak to the daughter of Severus (Tato Gabus Mendes). The frequency with which this occurs leaves other employees intrigued.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“Is it just me or is this Joshua guy hanging around the restaurant more now than when his boss was alive?”, comments Vicente (Rafael Cardoso) in suggestive tone.

“IT’S, he’s always here now behind Isis, I’ve noticed it too, I just don’t know what’s up with him”, punctuates Antônio, who pauses and follows: “Is he interested in Isis?”. So, is the restaurant crowd about to discover the reason why Josué is looking for Maria Isis so often?

Recently Império was the subject of a video on the TV Observatory channel on Youtube. Check out:

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of the telenovela Império.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other soap operas on TV Globo, SBT, Record TV and Band.