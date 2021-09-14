Judge admits he made a mistake and harmed Robson in a boxing title fight – 13/09/2021

Judge Stephen Blea, one of the judges in the fight between Oscar Valdez and Robson Conceição, admitted today (13) that he made a mistake when he scored a 117-110 result for the Mexican, in a duel for the super featherweight belt of the World Boxing Council ( WBC, the acronym in English) held on Friday (10), in the United States, and which kept the belt in possession of Valdez.

The Brazilian complains that the result of the fight does not match reality and has as one of the arguments the points given by Blea, who considered that the Brazilian won only three rounds of 12 rounds, when he was superior, at least in five. The other two judges scored 115 to 112 for Valdez, who fought in the same region where he was raised, in Tucson, Arizona.

In a letter sent to the CMB and reproduced in several press vehicles in the United States and Mexico (here in full), Blea acknowledges the error. “I’ve seen the fight and analyzed my performance well. My score of 117-110 isn’t exact and doesn’t represent actions in the ring,” he said.

In the document, he stated that in two very even rounds, in which he should have scored 10-10 (draw), since there was no clear winner, he gave the victory to Valdez (10-9) because he understands that the champion has the benefit of the doubt in situations like this. The practice is common in professional boxing, although it is not part of the rules.

Blea also explained that he had a hidden vision of part of the fight and, unable to see what was happening, he let himself be carried away by the reaction of the crowd, all of it from Valdez, who after all was fighting at home. “I couldn’t see some connected hits from [Robson] Conceição, to whom there was no reaction from the fans, unlike when Valdez landed punches,” he said, before asking to go through training and stating that he won’t work in any fight until he finishes recycling.

According to US ESPN, which broadcast the fight and is accused by Robson’s staff of only showing replays of blows applied by Valdez, Blea said that, even with this review, he doesn’t understand that the Brazilian won. The correct marking, for him, should be 115 to 112 or 114 to 113, always for the champion. The other two judges scored 115 to 112, which Esto, Mexico’s leading sports vehicle, considers, for example, to be a “disproportionate” score. For specialists on the American ESPN website, the victory was for Robson, who landed many more blows.

As the Olympic gaze told earlier, the result of the fight is being contested by the Brazilian’s staff, who sent a formal complaint to the Council and demanded either a rematch pure and simple or that he be promoted to number 1 in the ranking, which would force Valdez to necessarily face him, too.

The fight had already been marked by accusations of benefiting Valdez since the Mexican tested positive for a banned substance and was not suspended for doping. In the confrontation, Robson was punished by the referee for a blow to the back of the rival’s head, losing a point, even without having received a warning before. When Valdez landed a stronger punch, in the same context, he was only warned. At the end of the fight, the Mexican, the winner, had his face badly hurt. Robson, the defeated, was in one piece.