Judge denies Chico Buarque’s injunction to remove video with his name from Eduardo Leite’s networks; lawyer will appeal

When Chico Buarque received, through a friend, the video in which the governor of Rio Grande do Sul Eduardo Leite (PSDB) argues that the country “needs to return to the center”, the singer and composer was scared when he came across the image itself on the cell phone screen.

In the ad published on Eduardo Leite’s social networks on September 7, in celebration of the Independence of Brazil, the name and figure of Chico Buarque appear together with the countryman Sérgio Reis, who recently called for anti-democratic acts in defense of President Jair Bolsonaro ( without party). Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil are also mentioned in the advertisement.

🇧🇷 On this 7th of September, it is worth remembering: the best way to celebrate Independence is to be independent. Because we don’t need to think all the same to be all the same Brazil. It’s time to take back the colors of Brazil. And resuming the hope of Brazilians. pic.twitter.com/qqx8cNXoun — Eduardo Leite (@EduardoLeite_) September 4, 2021

“We don’t need to think all the same to be all the same Brazil. Just accept, respect, talk to our differences. Just see in Chico Buarque and Sérgio Reis two musical beauties and not just two political choices. Just remember that we, as well as, they, we are all Brazilians”, says Eduardo Leite in the video.

After calling the lawyer João Tancredo, Chico Buarque decided to file a lawsuit against Governor Eduardo Leite, alleging misuse of his image and name in the video that he classifies as “disrespectful”, as reported by GLOBO columnist Ancelmo Gois. On Friday, Tancredo filed a request for an injunction in the Court of Justice of Rio, requesting the immediate removal of the content from social networks and compensation in the amount of R$ 40 thousand for moral damages. The request was rejected on Monday by Judge Fernando Rocha Lovisi, who understands that the injunction “needs exhausting cognition, to be reached after regular instruction” – that is, that he intends to wait for the process to unfold and hear the accused party . The lawyer said he will file a request for reconsideration on Tuesday.

— I will at least request the immediate removal of the video from the governor’s social networks, since this placement is being harmful to my client. An artist lives off his image and his name, while the other party would have no loss with the removal of the video — comments Tancredo. — It doesn’t matter what the purpose of the video is. You cannot use the image and name of Chico Buarque without any authorization. If so, everything becomes a no man’s land.

On the networks, there were comments associating the action against the PSDB governor with the historical relationship between Chico and the Buarque de Hollanda family with the PT. Author of “Raízes do Brasil” and the singer’s father, historian Sérgio Buarque de Holanda participated in the founding of the party in 1980, two years before his death. Chico’s sister, singer and producer Ana de Hollanda was Dilma Rousseff’s Minister of Culture from January 2011 to September 2012. For the lawyer, however, the party issue is not the focus of the action:

— Chico is not and has never been a member of the PT. Of course he has affinities with the party and the proposals it defends, as well as other parties in the same ideological field. But even the PT, if they wanted to use Chico’s image and name, would need to ask for authorization first.





The author of Brazilian popular music classics is averse to the bureaucracy of the judicial universe.

“He has a horror of lawsuits,” reveals the lawyer.

According to him, for decades Chico has been firm in the decision never to have his image linked to any commercial campaigns. In recent years, a beer brand has been offering high amounts for him to represent the company in advertising pieces, something that is constantly refused.

This time, given the use of his name for political purposes, the artist felt obliged to take action — Twitter and Facebook, platforms that hosted the video, are also targets of the process. Currently, according to the lawyer, there are six lawsuits filed by Chico Buarque in court, almost all involving cases of fake news.

Musician Chico Buarque (left) and Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite Photo: Agência O Globo

Eduardo Leite defends himself

In a note released to the press, Eduardo Leite stated that he will contest the action, justifying that Chico Buarque and his legal team did not understand the video. “The legal office that represents Chico Buarque has every right to seek justice, but they did not understand the video,” the statement said.

In the same note, Eduardo Leite claims that there was no misuse or disrespect for the artist’s image. “When watching the (sic) full video, it is evident that the citation to the name of Chico Buarque is placed as an artist and public figure, not bringing any undue or distorted use of his image, just emphasizing that in his music, as well as in Sérgio Reis’s, two must be seen. musical styles, and not two political choices, valuing the need for harmonious coexistence”.

Chico Buarque answers

In response to Eduardo Leite’s statement, Chico Buarque’s lawyer reinforces to GLOBO that the question “is not about understanding or not the campaign piece that the governor aired”:

— The lawsuit does not demand entering into the political debate that the governor wants to hold outside the electoral period — says lawyer João Tancredo. — The action is justified by the simple fact of using the image and name of Chico Buarque without authorization. (Nelson Gobbi collaborated)