Juliette debuts on ‘TVZ’ and sends a special message to Anitta live

Today is the great debut of Juliette Freire, singer and champion of “BBB 21”, as host of “TVZ” (Multishow), and the girl from Paraíba did not fail to send a message to her friend Anitta on the program.

Hosting the duo Simone and Simaria in the attraction, Juliette chose “Girl From Rio”, a hit by the singer and businesswoman from Rio, as the first clip to be shown, and thanked Anitta for her support and friendship:

I’m going to choose a person that I wanted to be here with me a lot because she supports me a lot in all my decisions in this new career, […] my friend of the heart Anitta. Juliette

Anitta, in turn, also sent a special message to Juliette, wishing her good luck at the premiere:

Blast on ‘TVZ’, I love you, I’m super happy that you’re going to rock as a singer, as a presenter, I eat everything because you deserve it! I’m here cheering horrors, you’ll rock as always, I love you! Anitta

“Oh my God! I’ve already said many things about her, but this way, she offers me much more than a friendship for the moment, of fame, she opened my home, the family, and I’m very happy and grateful,” commented Juliette , thrilled.

On Twitter, the duo’s fans were thrilled with the special message and the friendship of the singers.

