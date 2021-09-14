Juliette reveals which artist dreams of singing a new song; see video! | famous

And Ju had exclusivity for us!

But that’s not all: we love to know everything about the queen of cactuses 🌵, so we separated more 4 moments for you to know!

“I love forró root, in fact, forró, in general, but I think my profile is something calmer, more in this style: poetic, softer… I don’t have so much breath, so much excitement, to sing and dance. still in that breath as an artist. The future belongs to God, but I’m not there yet.”

“We are launching [o EP] in this pandemic and I don’t know what it would be like if we weren’t in the pandemic, I think I would be even more scared. When this pandemic passes, I am planning my dream, but everything in its time. Maybe my next dream is to put on a really nice show, I’ll get organized for that. It would be magical to come back from the pandemic, sing my song and people hug each other.”

“When I say that I have lost a piece of myself, under no circumstances do I want to complain about everything that is happening to me. This is a dream, but I am talking about my autonomy. When we are not famous, we have the autonomy to do whatever we want, whenever I want, however I want. But, being famous, I think about what I’m going to do, what I’m going to say, how I’m going to affect people… It’s very different.”