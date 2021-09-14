Juliette sings Britney Spears, praises Colombian singer and wins title from Simone and Simaria: ‘Terceira mate’ | famous

She put it to roast! Juliette debuted as TVZ presenter, at Multishow, this Monday, 13/9, and released her voice along with her very special guests, Simone and Simaria. There was a lot of singing in trio to start the week excited!

Juliette, who recently released her six-track EP, sang “Diferença Mara” live for the first time, and performed beautifully on vocals with her sisters in hit of them too, “Closed Regime”. The repertoire was eclectic, there was something for everyone. From classic Chitãozinho and Xororó to Britney Spears.

“The third friend,” announced Simaria, excited about the partnership.

And do not stop there! The pitica also chose Ivete Sangalo’s hit, “Se Eu Não Te Amasse So So So” (Se Eu Não Te Amasse So Much), to show her vocal power live. 👇🎤

The iconic moment was due to the karaoke. The three took a chance on Britney Spears’ “Oops!… I Did It Again!” Look at the note! 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️

To complete the meeting, after the duo sang “No Llores Más”, Simaria promised to introduce the Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra, who participated in the video with them, and even suggested a date! It was daring and joy!

“The video for this song was the most beautiful thing in the world, sensual, image, everything perfect. What was most perfect was also the boy, Sebastian”, commented Juliette.

Simaria snapped: “You’re single, on the dancefloor. If you’re on the dancefloor too, I’ll introduce you.”

“Oxente, I was just going to ask that, okay dear! Is he cute anyway or is it the video?”, the pitica got interested.

“He’s handsome like that, just like in the video and he’s very nice, polite. If you’re on the dancefloor, I’ll introduce you. He wants to come to Brazil, then we’ll make an appointment. Jeez, that’s the couple the country wants”, cheered the friend.

who else there ship? 😍😍

